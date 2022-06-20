Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Allan McGregor made his 479th Rangers appearance in the Scottish Cup final

Allan McGregor has signed a new one-year contract with Rangers.

The goalkeeper, 40, is in his second spell at Ibrox after returning in 2018 and has made 479 Rangers appearances.

Jon McLaughlin, who was in goal for Rangers' successful Scottish Cup campaign, recently signed a new deal until 2024.

McGregor came off the bench for the final few minutes of the Hampden final win against Hearts, days after featuring in the Europa League final.

The defeat on penalties by Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville was his 103rd European appearance - a club record.

"At the end of last season, there were a lot of games and a lot of concentration on the games," the former Scotland keeper told Rangers' website.

"I then had a couple of weeks' holiday and really thought about it and spoke to a lot of people about it, and everybody said to play as long as you can. After the break, that's what I was thinking myself, so here we are."

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst added: "I feel it is important to have players in our dressing room who really understand the club, and Allan certainly is one of them."