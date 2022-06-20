Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

George Miller scored 12 goals on loan at Walsall last season and will wear number nine for Rovers

Doncaster Rovers have signed striker George Miller on a three-year deal after his contract at Barnsley expired.

The 23-year-old scored 12 goals in 41 games on loan at Walsall last season.

Miller came through the ranks at Bury before joining Middlesbrough, and has also had loan spells at Wrexham, Bradford and Scunthorpe.

"I'm buzzing," he told Rovers' website. external-link "Every week I'll give it everything, run my socks off for the team and hopefully top it off with some goals."

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey believes Miller, who cost Barnsley £200,000 in January 2019, will add a different dimension with "his work-rate, his energy, constantly wanting the ball in behind".

"He got a good amount of goals last year in a successful season for him," he added.

"We want him to come in and do the same - be a nuisance up top, cause defences problems and he will certainly do that.

"He goes for 90 minutes and that was what we were missing in that area."

