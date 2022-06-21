Close menu

Which of Europe's biggest names are still available on free transfers

Paul Pogba, Gareth Bale, Christian Eriksen

Some of European football's biggest names are available as free agents this summer with their contracts at their current clubs expiring.

Will Paul Pogba return to Juventus? What will life after Real Madrid look like for Gareth Bale? And where could Christian Eriksen end up next?

BBC Sport takes a closer look at a selection of the household names preparing to find new employers for the forthcoming season.

Gareth Bale

Being fit and sharp for the 2022 World Cup is a key consideration for Gareth Bale

Current club: Real Madrid

Linked with: DC United, Cardiff City, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, AC Milan, Tottenham Hotspur

Gareth Bale's departure from Real Madrid comes after a trophy-laden nine years in the Spanish capital, where he won five Champions League titles and La Liga three times.

The Wales forward, 32, joined the Spanish champions in September 2013 for a then-world record transfer fee of over £80m.

He has already outlined that his family and fitness for the World Cup will be his main priorities when he decides where to play next season.

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba's last appearance for Manchester United came in a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool

Current club: Manchester United

Linked with: Juventus, Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain, Manchester City.

Paul Pogba leaves Manchester United this summer after an underwhelming six years in his second spell at the club.

The midfielder won the EFL Cup and Europa League within a year of his much-hyped return to United in a then-world record £89m transfer from Juventus in 2016.

While the 29-year-old helped France win the World Cup in 2018, he has only shown flashes of his superb range of passing and powerful forward running at United, where he has instead often proved to be a defensive liability and irritated supporters with a perceived lack of effort.

In a documentary covering his private life Pogba reportedly claimedexternal-link United's offer of an improved £300,00 per-week contract was "nothing" suggesting that whoever does sign him will need to have deep pockets.

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen has 115 caps for Denmark - only Peter Schmeichel, Dennis Rommedahl and Simon Kjaer have won more

Current club: Brentford

Linked with: Brentford, Tottenham, Manchester United

Christian Eriksen should really be part way through a four-and-a-half year contract at Inter Milan.

However, the 30-year-old had a cardiac arrest while playing at Euro 2020 last June for Denmark, changing the trajectory of his career, with his return to football coming after being fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD).

That saw Eriksen released by Inter - because the ICD device is not permitted in Serie A - and rock up at Brentford on a six-month deal where his quality shone through as he helped the team secure their Premier League status.

The Bees are keen to keep the former Ajax playmaker but will he stay in London or head elsewhere with the likes of Manchester United interested?

Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard started just two Premier League games last term

Current club: Manchester United

Linked with: West Ham United, Newcastle, Tottenham, Roma, AC Milan

Jesse Lingard departs Manchester United after coming through the academy ranks and spending two decades with the club.

With United having surprisingly elected to keep the England midfielder last summer, the 29-year-old endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign and was utilised sparingly.

Before that a successful loan switch to West Ham in early 2021 served as a reminder of his qualities and finding a new club where he is guaranteed playing time in a World Cup year may enter his thinking.

Ousmane Dembele

On his day Ousmane Dembele is one of the most exciting forwards in world football

Current club: Barcelona

Linked with: Chelsea, PSG

Things have not quite gone to plan for Ousmane Dembele since he joined Barcelona in a one of the most expensive deals of all time from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Still only 25, injuries have hampered the France forward's development meaning he has only shown fleeting glimpses of his rich talent. When on song his pace, trickery and ability to run opposition defences ragged can bring the Nou Camp fans to their feet.

While he has repeatedly been linked with a move away, club president Joan Laporta and head coach Xaxi are both hopeful he can be persuaded to stay.

Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani scored just two goals last term for Manchester United in an injury-blighted season

Current club: Manchester United

Linked with: Real Madrid, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

Edinson Cavani enjoyed a mixed two years at Manchester United.

The 35-year-old Uruguay forward, who arrived on a free transfer from PSG in October 2020, started brightly with 17 goals in all competitions in his first season.

While Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival and a seemingly endless list of injuries saw him struggle last term. His personality and experience could still prove a valuable commodity for prospective suitors.

Fernandinho

Fernandinho (with the trophy)
Fernandinho joined Manchester City from Shakhtar Donetsk for £34m in 2013

Current club: Manchester City

Linked with: Botafogo, Flamengo , Corinthians, Athletico Paranaense

Fernandinho, 37, made 19 Premier League appearances as he helped Manchester City to their fourth title in five seasons.

The Brazil international has already expressed a desire to move back to his homeland when he leaves City, where he won five top-flight titles, six EFL Cups and the FA Cup.

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez has averaged a goal less than every two games over his career

Current club: Atletico Madrid

Linked with: Juventus, Aston Villa, Sevilla, Inter Miami

At 35, Luis Suarez is another that fits in the veteran category, with his imminent departure from the Wanda Metropolitano coming off the back of a season where he scored 13 goals in all competitions.

The Uruguay international may not be as dynamic as he was in his younger years but his nous and movement around goal could tempt several clubs into making him a short-term offer.

Isco

Isco had become a peripheral figure under manager Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid

Current club: Real Madrid

Linked with: Sevilla, Arsenal, Tottenham

Isco packs his bags at the Bernabeu this summer as a five-time Champions League winner and three-time La Liga champion.

Still in the prime of his career, the 30-year-old playmaker will look to rediscover his mojo after falling out of favour at Madrid and losing his spot in the Spain squad.

Angel di Maria

Angel di Maria was given an emotional send-off in his final game for Paris St-Germain

Current club: PSG

Linked with: Juventus, Barcelona

Argentina forward Angel di Maria enjoyed the perfect send-off from PSG, scoring in the 5-0 win over Metz in his final game and being withdrawn to a standing ovation from the Parc des Princes crowd.

The 34-year-old scored 93 goals in 295 appearances for PSG, winning five league titles and nine domestic cups during his time in the French capital.

Juventus and Barcelona are thought to be battling it out for the winger's signature.

Comments

Join the conversation

21 comments

  • Comment posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 15:20

    Dear BBC

    May i ask why the HYS could not have just been saved for this rather than the one already open specifically talking about eriksen alone that you put up solely to get fans of other clubs to talk about?

    Yours

    Someone that is bored of your pathetic clickbait.
    That i pay for.

  • Comment posted by return of the jock, today at 15:16

    I would only look at Isco out of that bunch. Eriksen was amazing for Brentford but he had spells of brilliance for Spurs and also periods where he was anonymous, same at Inter. I know he's done amazingly well after having a heart attack but he's not an elite player. I think he'll go to Utd and be another frustrating squad player. Cavani and Suarez are far too risky for any top clubs surely.

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 15:15

    Pogba would be a GREAT signing for Man Utd, especially on a free

  • Comment posted by Dr Truth, today at 15:14

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by kris, today at 15:13

    Not exactly 'free' given the size of some of the signing on fees. That said, you can expect the level of free agents to rise considerably each year after the amount Mbappe has got from running his contract down. Why as a player would you want a club to pay €150m to another club for your services when they seem happy to pay the same amount directly to you?

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, today at 15:13

    Pogba& Bale, Free. Surely a non sequitur? They will cost you just as much as if they weren't free agents - just the money goes in different bags and into different pockets. These guys run down their contracts just so they don't have to share the money with their previous club.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 15:13

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by NomoreRainbows, today at 15:12

    Pogba a big name.? hahaha

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 15:10

    What about Wayne Shaw the pie-eating goalie? He is the greatest free agent of them all!

  • Comment posted by Bojos Hapless Clown Circus, today at 15:10

    Who would want Pogba? Oh Man Utd, twice lol

  • Comment posted by mdoc01, today at 15:10

    No mention of Brett Pitman either!

  • Comment posted by campbelljaa, today at 15:07

    Cheeky of you to sneak in Lingard and Pogo like we wouldn't notice...

  • Comment posted by Herecomesthesun, today at 15:06

    Don't forget Leigh Griffiths.

  • Comment posted by FeIchmeister 5000, today at 15:03

    They are free agents because they are mostly all past their best, yet will demand wages 3x as high as younger, equally as talented players

    • Reply posted by dogeared, today at 15:17

      dogeared replied:
      A perfect fit for Man United then

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 15:02

    A high number of ex- Man Utd players on this list.

    Speaks volumes about their awful recruitment in the post Fergie era.

    • Reply posted by Barts10, today at 15:05

      Barts10 replied:
      And paying massive wages no one else is willing to match. Therefore player sits it out and does nothing. The MU way 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by imado, today at 15:02

    Man Utd are greedy club and destroying the players, why they don't let Jesse Lingard join west ham, he could play more and could won the Europa league with them.

    • Reply posted by Barts10, today at 15:03

      Barts10 replied:
      Or he refused to reduce his wages.

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 14:59

    There's a very good reason why no clubs want the majority of them! Wouldn't pay some of them in washers.

    • Reply posted by Barts10, today at 15:02

      Barts10 replied:
      Washers are too good for pogba.

