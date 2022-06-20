Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Matt Butcher has made almost 150 senior appearances in England and Scotland

Plymouth Argyle have signed midfielder Matt Butcher on a free transfer.

He had been offered a new contract by Accrington but left the Lancashire club two years after joining from Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old, who scored six goals in 85 games for Accrington, has agreed a two-year contract at Home Park.

Butcher came through the academy at Bournemouth and played two cup games for the Cherries and had loans at Woking, Yeovil Town and St Johnstone.

"He is a player we have been watching closely for a couple of years at Accrington Stanley," Argyle manager Steven Schumacher told the club website of his first summer signing.

"Matt is a very technically gifted footballer who has also got physical attributes that we are needing to strengthen our midfield.

"He is versatile and is able to play different roles in our system. We will be looking for him to add goals to his game and I'm sure he is going to enjoy his time here at Argyle."

