Eoghan O'Connell played 13 times for Celtic - his final game for the Glasgow club was as a substitute in a 7-0 Champions League loss at Barcelona

Charlton Athletic have signed centre-back Eoghan O'Connell on a free transfer after he rejected a new contract at League Two side Rochdale.

The 26-year-old has signed a three-year deal and is Ben Garner's first signing since taking over as manager.

The Irishman was Dale's supporter's and player's Player of the Year last season having played 131 games in three years.

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth player previously spent two years at Bury having begun his career at Celtic.

"Eoghan's a player that I've admired for a long time and it was nice that when I came in he also featured high on the club's recruitment list," Garner told the Charlton website.

"In possession he's fantastic, he's very intelligent, comfortable receiving the ball, very brave, which is a big quality, and he has a fantastic range of pass. In addition to that, he's also a great defender."

