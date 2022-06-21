Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Jordan Rossiter has not played since last October because of injury

Bristol Rovers have signed Fleetwood midfielder and captain Jordan Rossiter.

The 25-year-old former Liverpool player - who was still under contract at Fleetwood - has agreed a two-year deal and moves for an undisclosed fee.

He played 46 times and scored one goal during a two-year spell at Fleetwood, where he played under current Rovers manager Joey Barton, after joining following four years at Rangers.

"Jordan is a leader both on and off the pitch," Barton told the club website.

"His dynamic and combative style, combined with his excellent football ability, will strengthen us in our midfield area.

"I'm looking forward to working with Jordan again; he will be a superb addition to our group."

