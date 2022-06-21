Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Conor Bradley's most recent senior appearance for Liverpool came in their FA Cup win against Shrewsbury on 9 January

Bolton Wanderers have signed Northern Ireland right-back Conor Bradley on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

The 18-year-old joined the Reds from Dungannon United in September 2019 and has made five senior appearances.

He made his senior international debut for Northern Ireland in May 2021 in a friendly against Malta and has since won a total of eight caps.

"He has made a superb start to his career for club and country," boss Ian Evatt told the club website. external-link

