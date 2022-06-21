Close menu

Raheem Sterling: Man City forward faces career-defining decision amid Chelsea interest

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Raheem Sterling receives instructions from Pep Guardiola
Raheem Sterling has scored 120 goals for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola - only Sergio Aguero (124) has managed more for the club since the manager's arrival in 2016

Raheem Sterling has some big decisions to make.

A month after coming off the bench to be a key figure in Manchester City's stunning comeback win over Aston Villa that earned him a fourth Premier League title - a ninth domestic honour since he left Liverpool to join the Blues in a £49m deal in 2015 - Sterling is contemplating whether that memorable encounter at Etihad Stadium will prove to be his final appearance for the club.

Teams in Spain have expressed an interest in the 27-year-old, while Chelsea are keen to bring Sterling back to his native London.

Sources close to the player say Sterling, who has a year left on his contract, has had no substantive talks with anyone about his future and is yet to make up his mind which way to go.

It is not a decision to take lightly.

Sterling is about to enter the peak years of his career and wants to get the most out of them. There is also a World Cup in November to consider for the man who was widely considered to be the star performer in England's run to the European Championship final last summer.

Despite the suggestion of his exit, there has been no fall-out with City boss Pep Guardiola.

Sterling recognises his manager, who arrived at the club in the summer after the England forward joined, has taught him a lot. His technical understanding of the game has improved beyond all recognition.

With 109 goals and 56 assists in 320 Premier League appearances, Sterling has confirmed his status as one of the most effective domestic performers.

Only former City team-mates Fernandinho and Sergio Aguero - and ex-Chelsea captain John Terry - have more than four Premier League winners' medals, excluding the clutch of players who earned theirs during Sir Alex Ferguson's time at Manchester United.

By any definition, Sterling's time at City has been a success.

However, he does not want to become a bit-part player. He is still ambitious and believes he can be a significant figure in a club competing for the biggest prizes.

And this is where the dilemma lies.

Of City's multitude of brilliant attacking players, only Bernardo Silva started significantly more Premier League games last season - 33 to Sterling's 23.

Phil Foden started one more and £100m man Jack Grealish one fewer.

But Erling Haaland's summer arrival from Borussia Dortmund appears to change the dynamic at City.

Having waited for so long and then, including all the additional elements beyond the actual £51.2m transfer fee, spent so much on a striker capable of what Guardiola calls "sniffing" the chances his side have failed to take at points over the past few seasons, it seems unlikely Haaland will not be a starter, especially in the biggest games.

Sterling was on the bench against Villa on the final day and in the two Champions League semi-final meetings with Real Madrid his contribution amounted to 28 minutes - all but seven of them after City had fallen behind in the tie and were chasing the game.

It is worth noting he started three games - including both against his former club Liverpool - in that mouth-watering four-game spell that also contained the two-legged Champions League quarter-final win against Atletico Madrid, so it is not as though Guardiola has been easing Sterling out.

But the England forward cannot feel confident of his place. And, one way or another, within the next 12 months he will commit to the deal that will probably define his career.

Raheem Sterling shakes hands with Thiago Silva
Sterling has played 14 times against Chelsea for Manchester City, scoring three times

Real Madrid and Chelsea are the clubs mentioned most often around Sterling.

Having missed out on Kylian Mbappe, it is difficult to imagine the Spanish champions letting the summer pass without making an alternative "galactico" signing in attack.

Would Sterling fit the bill?

That is a matter of debate but he would fit into a team where Karim Benzema is turning in performances at a level that defies his veteran status.

Chelsea are likely to have a vacancy in attack given Romelu Lukaku's almost certain exit.

Sterling would not be a like-for-like replacement for the Belgian, but he was used as a false nine on occasions by Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel evidently prefers a more fluid attack than one with a battering ram at its head.

On the face of it, though, both clubs offer the chance to compete for the biggest prizes.

For Chelsea, however, there has to be a question mark until the new ownership works out its business model and what kind of transfer strategy it will employ, given it almost certainly will not involve losing £1.5bn as Roman Abramovich famously did.

The alternative is to remain where he is, which raises one of two options.

The first is to try to negotiate a new deal with City. Sterling is already very well paid due to the contract he signed in 2018 and the club's willingness to engage will be an indication of how much Guardiola wants him around.

The other option is to let his contract run out, which would see him become one of the most sought-after free transfers of 2023, when the lack of a fee will automatically drive his wage up.

As he continues on his post-season break - and thinks ahead to the start of a new campaign - Sterling has a lot to mull over.

One thing is for certain, whatever path he chooses, it will be big news.

  • Comment posted by Fella, today at 09:02

    Has to be up there in the top 5 of most infuriatingly gifted players who lack consistency. One week as good as any world beater, the next week as good as any panel beater

    • Reply posted by Dad the Impaler, today at 09:12

      Dad the Impaler replied:
      At least he's not like Stan Collymore, one week as good as any world-beater, the next week as good as any wife-beater.

  • Comment posted by maplesden, today at 08:57

    He's the best player in the world excluding all the other players that are better than him.

    • Reply posted by Simple Safe Spam-free, today at 09:11

      Simple Safe Spam-free replied:
      Exactly like me then. Apart from I'm still waiting for the England call up.

  • Comment posted by scared of digital progression, today at 08:54

    Chelsea fans over the moon as they offload Lukaku

    Straight back to Earth with his potential signing.

  • Comment posted by Jay74, today at 08:57

    Raheem Sterling possesses the most pathetically weak shot in Premier League history. Dribbles with the ball quite well though.

    • Reply posted by Unconscious Bias, today at 09:00

      Unconscious Bias replied:
      and does nothing with it

  • Comment posted by Pete, today at 08:56

    No doubt Sterling has been one of England's best players for the past 10 years, and was the main reason for us reaching the Euro Final.

    Think the best move for him would be abroad. He's already proven himself in thr EPL. Go win a couple of UCLs at Real Madrid. That would finish his trophy haul off nicely.

    • Reply posted by tuchelsea and beyond, today at 09:03

      tuchelsea and beyond replied:
      This ain't about country it's about club

  • Comment posted by PeteD, today at 08:56

    Good player - I think he relies on his natural instinct rather than his technical reading of a game - he is a potential game changer - his record and achievements speak for themselves.

    • Reply posted by Dawei, today at 09:35

      Dawei replied:
      I agree PeteD …. Just think how good he could be if he had a footballing brain, knew when to release the ball and could finish.

  • Comment posted by Markt66 , today at 08:55

    Whatever your decision Raheem, thank you for all you have done at City . All the best for the future . I for one will never forget the late , late winner v Southampton at the Etihad a few years ago . 9 trophies says it all , thanks

    • Reply posted by Alp Levant, today at 09:12

      Alp Levant replied:
      The assist at the final game of the season was pure joy too.

  • Comment posted by R1ckyDaMan, today at 09:10

    Hope he goes to Spain - A Chelsea fan.

  • Comment posted by jbcemjess, today at 08:58

    He’s very welcome back at QPR. The proper glamour west London club. 😉

  • Comment posted by James, today at 08:56

    My only concern for Sterling is he's conversion rate is always just a little below what it should be and it's the howlers that get mentioned

    He's statistically not quite as bad as you probably think he is if you don't like him but it's easy to see how people jump to that confusion

    Foreign media will chew him up if he doesn't deliver and that is more common than not as Owen and Beckham found

    • Reply posted by ajackson, today at 09:39

      ajackson replied:
      Since they got accused of the r-word for the way they reported on him, they universally fawn over him here. I'd never walk away from that personally.

  • Comment posted by Theo Valencia, today at 09:18

    Does no one else think he is rubbish. Only scores tap ins and still misses a lot of big chances. Also dives.

    • Reply posted by Dad the Impaler, today at 09:21

      Dad the Impaler replied:
      My abiding memory of him was at (I think) the World Cup where, over the course of the tournament, he must have put double figures of tap-ins wide or over the bar from about three yards out.

      And Southgate belligerently sticking with him instead of playing Vardy.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 09:10

    Overrated, overpaid, inconsistent and has probably had his best days. He would probably find moving abroad would suit him better as I don't think he would bring much to any English club that was daft enough to sign him.

  • Comment posted by Nero, today at 08:53

    Stirling has seen great for City. But , now is the time to cash in and take 50m from whoever wants to pay. The most successful long term clubs reinvent teams and recycle players . Letting him leave with a thanks would be good business for both club and player .

  • Comment posted by gadgyarab, today at 09:11

    He should go abroad and learn how to pass and shoot, the basics. After all, he cannot be happy with his tap-ins produced by much better players

  • Comment posted by Unconscious Bias, today at 08:57

    🐀 💰

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 08:53

    Haaland, Foden, Grealish, Mahrez, Silva, De Bruyne....sounds like he is running scared of some competition and wants an easy life playing regularly at a Chelsea in decline. I'm sure if the money is right he will be off. Has had an inconsistent year, not good in front of goal and City won't be crying too hard

    • Reply posted by Bacary Lasagne, today at 09:30

      Bacary Lasagne replied:
      Player stays to fight for their place: "He's just happy to sit on the bench and get his wages"
      Player leaves for first team football: "He's running scared of the competition and wants an easy life"
      🤦‍♂️

  • Comment posted by wooduk, today at 09:08

    Sterling was great for a couple of seasons a few years ago. He’s been good but clearly a couple of levels below that form ever since. A new start might be good for him.

  • Comment posted by GoatyMcGoatface, today at 08:50

    As a City fan, I thank him for his time but hope he secures a move to Real Madrid for anything north of £60M

  • Comment posted by massivebell, today at 09:21

    Great player, gutted when he left Liverpool. As an English player, you are always under more pressure to succeed and he has the trophies and some great seasons as top class player. Any other country the fans would have adored him but here apparently we don't like winners and will drag them down to our level at every opportunity. Get to Spain Raheem, with no pressure you will go to another level.

    • Reply posted by garry oconnor, today at 09:27

      garry oconnor replied:
      No pressure? At Real Madrid? Are you serious?

  • Comment posted by Changing Times, today at 09:18

    Karma.

    If there is a Club that deserve the 'services' of $terling it is Chelsea.

    You thought Lukaku & Werner are bad.. You aint seen nothing yet. 🍺 😢☹️☹
    ☺️

    • Reply posted by feedthecat, today at 09:32

      feedthecat replied:
      Yet he was a hero when he played for Liverpool.

