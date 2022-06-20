Close menu

Nicke Kabamba: Northampton Town cancel striker's contract

Nicke Kabamba
Nicke Kabamba's former clubs also include Portsmouth and Hartlepool United

Northampton Town have cancelled the contract of striker Nicke Kabamba.

The 29-year-old joined the Cobblers from Scottish club Kilmarnock in the summer of 2021 on a two-year deal.

He played 27 games for the club, but only nine of them were starts, and his only goal came against Brighton Under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Kabamba spent the second half of last season on loan with National League side Woking, scoring three goals in 21 appearances.

