Jordy de Wijs played 22 times for QPR, scoring once

Queens Park Rangers centre-back Jordy de Wijs has joined Fortuna Dusseldorf on a permanent transfer after a six-month loan spell at the German club last season.

The 27-year-old signed for the Hoops last summer from Hull City.

He made 22 appearances in total for QPR including in an initial loan spell.

The Dutchman played 13 games last season before moving to Dusseldorf in January and joins the 2. Bundesliga side for an undisclosed fee.

De Wijs spent three seasons at Hull, playing 76 games and scoring three goals, before signing for QPR.

"The club would like to thank Jordy for his efforts during his time with us, we wish him every success in the future," QPR said.

