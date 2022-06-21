Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Travis Johnson made 20 appearances as Crewe finished bottom of League One last season

Defender Travis Johnson has become Kevin Betsy's first signing as Crawley Town manager.

The 21-year-old had been released by Crewe Alexandra after the expiry of his contract at the end of the season.

Johnson made 40 appearances for Crewe after graduating from the club's academy.

"I am buzzing to get the deal over the line. Ever since I heard about the interest, I have not been able to stop thinking about it," he said. external-link

He played 20 times in League One as the Railwaymen finished bottom of the table last season.

Crawley finished 12th in League Two, with ex-manager John Yems leaving in May in the wake of racism and discriminatory conduct allegations.

Former Arsenal Under-23s boss Betsy was named manager on a two-year contract on 6 June.

"I spoke to the manager and saw the ambition that he has for the club and what he is trying to put in place," Johnson added.

"The general feel of all the staff members that I have met is good, and everyone seems to be working in sync and looking to achieve the same thing."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.