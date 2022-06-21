Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Striker Ashley Nadesan has signed a two-year contract extension with Crawley Town.

The 27-year-old has scored 24 goals in 119 games since joining the club in 2019.

Nadesan scored nine times last season as the Sussex club finished 12th in League Two.

Defender Travis Johnson became new manager Kevin Betsy's first signing for the club this week after he was released by Crewe Alexandra.

Former Arsenal under-23s boss Betsy was named as manager earlier this month, replacing John Yems after he left amid racism and discriminatory conduct allegations.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new two-year deal with the club, with the blessing of the new manager and the new owners," he told the club's website external-link .

"I have enjoyed every minute of the three years that I've been here and I feel like I have a lot of unfinished business.

"I want to score as many goals as I can this season and I feel that promotion is definitely the target for us."