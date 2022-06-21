Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Mandela Egbo played 11 games after arriving at Swindon in March

Charlton Athletic have signed right-back Mandela Egbo on a two-year deal after his contract expired at Swindon Town at the end of the season.

Egbo, 24, follows new Addicks manager Ben Garner who also left the Robins for the League One club this month.

The pair also worked together when Egbo was at Crystal Palace's academy.

The defender was out of contract when he joined Swindon in March on a deal until the end of the season, and went on to make 11 appearances.

Egbo previously spent four years playing in Germany for Borussia Monchengladbach and Darmstadt 98, before joining New York Red Bulls in the MLS in 2020.

His new contract at Charlton also includes the option of a third year.

"I've known Mandela since he was 11 years old from academy football. He came and played for me at Swindon at the end of last season and did really well," said Charlton manager Ben Garnder.

"He's experienced for his age and he's got the attributes that we want in that position. He's a fantastic character with a great personality, very driven, a great athlete and a really talented footballer."

