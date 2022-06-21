Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Republic manager Jim Crawford said Israel will be a tough opponent

The Republic of Ireland Under-21s have been drawn against Israel in the play-offs for the 2023 European Championship finals.

Jim Crawford's side will play the first of the two-legged play-off at home, with both matches to take place between 19 and 27 September.

The Republic are aiming to qualify for the Euro finals at this age group for the first time.

The draw, which was unseeded, took place in Nyon on Tuesday afternoon.

Crawford's men won four of their final five games to finish second in Group F behind winners Italy, equalling their highest-ever Euro qualifying points tally of 19.

"Israel will be a tough opponent, there's no mistaking that," said Crawford.

"They finished above Poland and Hungary in their group, who are very good teams at this level, and they also lost narrowly to the group winners Germany in each of their games.

"They had five players called up to their senior team during this campaign which shows how well they have done. The talk from other countries in Nyon before the draw was that Ireland were the preferable opponent to be drawn against - that in itself is motivation for us.

"We're at home first and we want a big crowd there to support us because we can't lose sight of the challenge Israel will pose and the crowd will play their part."