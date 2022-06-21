Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Graham Stack (right) alongside Ben Foster (left) during a brief spell as Watford's interim assistant coach in 2019-20

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Graham Stack has announced he will join Cardiff City as first-team goalkeeping coach.

Cardiff have been without a goalkeeping coach since Andy Dibble departed in May after five years in the role.

Stack, 40, will join Steve Morison's coaching team at the Championship club having left his role as Watford's head of academy goalkeeping last week.

Stack had been at Watford since 2018, and spent some of his time at Vicarage Road working with the first team.

As a player, he made a handful of appearances for Arsenal before spells at the likes of Millwall, Leeds, Hibernian and Barnet.

"I'm over the moon and excited to be joining Cardiff City as first-team goalkeeping coach," Stack wrote on social media. external-link

"A great club in a beautiful city with an unbelievable fanbase. [I] can't wait to get started."