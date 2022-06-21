Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Mathieu Baudry has made 310 appearances in English football for clubs including Bournemouth and Leyton Orient

Swindon Town defender Mathieu Baudry has signed a new one-year contract.

The 34-year-old Frenchman played 17 times last season as the Robins reached the League Two play-off semi-finals.

Baudry was out of contract this summer, three years after first moving to the County Ground from Milton Keynes Dons.

His new deal is the first announced since former assistant manager Scott Lindsey was promoted to head coach at the club after predecessor Ben Garner's move to Charlton Athletic.

"Scott stepping up as head coach made my decision a lot easier," Baudry told the club website. external-link

"I've loved working with him during my time here and many won't realise just how much of an important role he played in us reaching the play-offs last season.

"Having that continuity with Scott in charge is vital. I'm really excited to go again and want to do things right, and hope I can help take this club back to where it belongs."