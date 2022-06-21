Close menu

Arsenal complete Fabio Vieira signing from Porto in £34.2m deal

Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira
Fabio Vieira has become Arsenal's third new signing this summer

Arsenal have completed the signing of midfielder Fabio Vieira from Porto in a 40m euro (£34.2m) deal.

Porto released a statement on 17 June saying the Gunners would pay an initial 35m euros (£29.9m) for the 22-year-old, with the rest in potential add-ons.

Arsenal have now announced Vieira has signed a long-term contract with them.

"I am very excited that we have identified and signed such a special talent," said Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

"Fabio is a very creative player that will bring high quality and versatility to our attacking play."

Vieira has yet to win a senior cap for Portugal, but was voted player of the tournament at last year's European Under-21 Championship.

He scored six goals and provided a league-high 14 assists in 27 Primeira Liga outings last season as he helped Porto claim the top-flight title in Portugal.

"Fabio is a player with special qualities who is comfortable with the ball in the final third of the pitch," added Arsenal technical director Edu.

"We are all looking forward to working with him and enjoying his future contribution to Arsenal.

"We will now continue to work hard and are looking forward to finishing this transfer window as strongly possible."

Vieira has become the Gunners' third summer arrival, following USA goalkeeper Matt Turner and teenage Brazilian forward Marquinhos.

He says he has spoken to Arteta, but has yet to meet the Spaniard in person.

"This is an important step forward in my career," Vieira told the club's official website.

"It certainly was a fast process. It was something that I was drawn to. Meeting the people at the club was a real positive for me. I'm loving it here and I'm here to give the team my all.

"I'm an attacking player who looks to find space between the lines, to be able to finish off moves either with assists or by scoring goals.

"I think those are the main attributes that Arsenal fans can expect from me."

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 17:24

    Just need to sign Davey Bergkamp and Timmy Henry now.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:39

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What about Tiny Petit and Robbie Perez

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 17:42

    This is just the start, keep them coming Edu and Arteta.

    • Reply posted by gooner7, today at 17:44

      gooner7 replied:
      Amen to that brother.They are building something special and everyone knows it.

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 17:38

    With Arteta splashing the cash on him and a few others, then he'll have to deliver Champions League football this coming season or I think he'll be shown the exit door before next June.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:41

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      No chance of Arsenal making the top four. It will be City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham

  • Comment posted by Medic_alert, today at 18:01

    Seems like a good signing.

    I'm really happy we are going down this road of signing young talented players. They won't all work out but we can't compete with teams dropping £100m and 300k a week wages.

    We might need a bit of patience is all, but the future looks exciting.

    • Reply posted by redscouse, today at 18:13

      redscouse replied:
      sorry bud he is not talented he is average at best. Very weak , better off in the french or spanish leagues.

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 17:31

    Fantastic news now let's get jesus!

    • Reply posted by Timefiller, today at 17:34

      Timefiller replied:
      We all need Jesus!

  • Comment posted by 18Rangers72, today at 17:26

    Welcome Fabio to the famous Arsenal family

  • Comment posted by YouKnow, today at 17:55

    All the numpty spurts on here, cant win a trophy if their lives depended on it, but still trying to give it large, while they buy players who are sx. offen....

    • Reply posted by The Ankles, today at 17:58

      The Ankles replied:
      People in glass houses......

  • Comment posted by roniplayer, today at 17:58

    Surprised there are any Portuguese players left.

    • Reply posted by VC, today at 18:10

      VC replied:
      Roni mate, quite a few left in Portugal and more coming through! He is a quality player, but might be muscled out on a few occasions! He is more of a Pirlo than the previous Vieira at Arsenal.

  • Comment posted by coldozer, today at 17:57

    1998 called and they'd like their goatee back.

  • Comment posted by micky love, today at 17:53

    Watch the footage people, he looks like a quality signing to me!
    And I'm fairly sure we aren't finished yet.
    Already looking forward to next season.

    • Reply posted by Pablo, today at 18:00

      Pablo replied:
      Anyone looks good in the Portugese league, who does the scouting for Arsenal? Pepe 72m, White 50m to name just two, you are having a jeremy!!

  • Comment posted by CricViz, today at 17:35

    If the new Vieira is 10% as good as the original Vieira, Arsenal would have done a good job!

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 17:34

    It's seems a lot of money for a basically untried player. He did well at Porto but their league isn't the PL. It seems though that £35m to £50m seems to be the going rate for PL players now a days. Good luck to him. Hope he's better than Pepe.

    • Reply posted by Captain Francois Dubonais, today at 17:53

      Captain Francois Dubonais replied:
      He can't be worse than Pepe for £76m

  • Comment posted by One4All, today at 17:31

    Everyone trying to strengthen except United...

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:42

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      They are after De Jong and Eriksen

  • Comment posted by Gill1e, today at 17:29

    Another midfielder yet xhaka will still get a game.

    • Reply posted by plath, today at 17:51

      plath replied:
      why go in for Bissouma when we already have Xhaka and Elneny. that's what our board things. 🤦‍♂️

  • Comment posted by A-FORCE, today at 17:54

    Hopefully he isn't a serial sulker like another malnourished looking Portuguese player already in the Premier League.

    • Reply posted by Neilo, today at 18:05

      Neilo replied:
      How on earth is Ronaldo malnourished looking???

  • Comment posted by Captain Francois Dubonais, today at 17:51

    Arsenal have some exciting young players but the squad looks a bit thin for a team returning to European competition, do they have funds to pad out the squad and buy a decent striker?

    • Reply posted by name pending , today at 18:16

      name pending replied:
      Saliba coming into defence, 2 more attacking signings in the works probably 1 more defender so at least 5 more players so I would say yes

  • Comment posted by -1, today at 17:32

    now they only need 10 more players for next season

    • Reply posted by dean griffiths, today at 17:36

      dean griffiths replied:
      And most importantly a decent proven manager

  • Comment posted by Darth Flowers, today at 18:20

    Let’s hope THAT chant rings out on the first game of the season, Patrick gets sentimental and orders his players to stop trying to benefit the Arsenal goal difference as much as possible. Living in the real world can be boring.

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 18:19

    Jesus agent been spotted at the emirates

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 18:03

    Handsome looking chap❤️

    • Reply posted by kingpaul, today at 18:15

      kingpaul replied:
      Are you being ironic?

