Luke Molyneux scored 11 goals in 78 league appearances for Hartlepool and had been offered new terms

Doncaster Rovers have signed Hartlepool midfielder Luke Molyneux on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old scored 11 goals in 55 appearances for the League Two Teesside club last season.

He joined Pools from Sunderland in 2019 and helped them win promotion back to the English Football League in 2020-21.

"He has the intuition to go and be the match winner but he's got the work ethic to put in a shift too," boss Gary McSheffrey told the club website. external-link

