Promotion last season was Rotherham's second in three seasons with Joe Mattock in their squad

Harrogate Town have signed defender Joe Mattock following his release by Rotherham United.

The 32-year-old played 27 games last season to help the Millers win promotion to the Championship and the Papa John's Trophy.

His previous clubs include West Brom, Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday.

"He's an absolute winner and we're delighted to have him at the club," manager Simon Weaver told the Harrogate website.

"You can tell by meeting him and from everyone's feedback just how hungry a player he is, hungry to train well and win in games, he's an absolute winner and we're delighted to have him at the club."

Mattock, who was part of a promotion team for the first time with West Brom in 2009-10, is Harrogate's fourth summer signing following Stephen Dooley, Kyle Ferguson and Peter Jameson.

"I played Harrogate last pre-season and they ran us off the park a little bit," he said.

"It was a tough game, they played some good football and have got some quality players, a few in which I know. I'm looking forward to joining up with them and seeing what I can add to the group."

Details of his contract at Harrogate have not been disclosed.

