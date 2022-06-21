Last updated on .From the section Preston

Freddie Woodman ended last season as part of Bournemouth's promotion squad

Preston North End have signed goalkeeper Freddie Woodman from Premier League club Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has agreed a three-year deal after spending the second half of 2021-22 on loan at Bournemouth.

Woodman made four Premier League appearances for the Magpies at the start of last season and also played five cup games for the club.

"We were aware Freddie wanted a new challenge," said boss Ryan Lowe. external-link

"His attributes are playing out from the back and his goal saving of course, so he'll be a top player for us and we're really excited to start working with him."

Former England Under-21 international Woodman also had loan spells at Hartlepool, Crawley, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen and Swansea - spending two full seasons with the latter - during his time at St James' Park.

Preston finished 13th in the Championship last season, during which keeper Declan Rudd was forced to retire at the age of 31 because of a knee injury.

"It's been a while trying to get this over the line, but I'm delighted to be here and I feel very honoured to be joining such a fantastic football club and a club that's going in the right direction," said Woodman.

"Obviously I knew Marshy [first-team coach Mike Marsh] coming here. He played a big part in me picking Preston over other clubs that I had offers from."

