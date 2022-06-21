Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Andy Parslow holds a Uefa A licence having started out as an analyst at Luton Town

Swansea City have named Andy Parslow as a specialist set-piece coach.

Parslow has worked in academy coaching at Luton, Wycombe, Watford and Brentford.

The 31-year-old's most recent role was a first-team restarts coach at AFC Wimbledon, where he had previously been an attacking set-piece coach.

"Andy has real expertise [in set-pieces] and has had great results with his previous club," head coach Russell Martin told the Swansea website.

"It's a clear area that can make the difference and we have to be better at it. We scored a lot of goals from open play last year which was brilliant, but now we need to add something else to our armoury and that is set-pieces."

Parslow originally joined Wimbledon's academy in 2019 before being promoted to work at first-team level.

He has joined up with Championship Swansea at their pre-season training camp in Surrey having left the Dons following their relegation from League One last season.