Benjamin Siegrist made 34 Scottish Premiership appearances last season

Benjamin Siegrist has joined Celtic on a four-year contract.

The Swiss goalkeeper, 30, spent the past four years at Dundee United, making 145 appearances for the Tangerines.

Last season, Joe Hart, 35, was Celtic's first-choice keeper as they won the Scottish Premiership and League Cup.

"Joe needs no introduction, Joe was a role model and he's still is a role model for me," Siegrist told Celtic's website.

"I want to learn as much as possible. But I want to compete, I want to push him, he's certainly going to push me all the way."

And Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou added: "We all saw last season the ability that Ben has, as time and again he delivered fantastic performances."

