Jamie Paterson (centre) alongside Swansea head coach Russell Martin (left) an assistant Matt Gill (right) at the Championship club's pre-season training camp at Pennyhill Park

Jamie Paterson has signed a new contract which will keep him at Swansea City until the summer of 2024.

Paterson, 30, was an influential figure last season despite the fact his debut Swansea campaign was hindered by a contract dispute.

The attacking midfielder's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

"I'm glad that it's sorted and I can just enjoy my football here now," Paterson said.

"Sometimes, some places are just a good fit. Last season went well but I want to maintain that and improve even more."

Paterson joined Swansea on the eve of last term having been a free agent following his release by Bristol City.

He signed an initial one-year deal with the option of a further 12 months, which Swansea took up on the back of Paterson's fine start to life at the Welsh club.

However, Paterson was unhappy with the terms of the contract and spent a spell in first-team exile midway through 2021-22, coming close to leaving in January after a succession of bids from Queens Park Rangers.

But after Swansea turned down Rangers' offers, Paterson was reintegrated into Russell Martin's squad after the mid-season transfer window closed.

He finished the campaign with nine goals and nine assists to his name in 38 Swansea appearances.

"I think it's a really big signing for us - it almost feels like a new signing," Swansea head coach Martin told the club website.

"I think he deserves it, it's a reward for his willingness to take on board new ideas. He's really important in the dressing room in terms of his character and the energy he has.

"We need some continuity and he was one of our top performers at times last season, and I think he has such good understanding of what we're doing.

"He turned into a leader last season without even realising it, because on the pitch he helps people so much. He talks other people through the game and helps people around him so he's really important for us, not just in performance but in everything he brings."