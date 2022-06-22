Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Todd Boehly will replace Bruce Buck as Chelsea chairman

Todd Boehly has been confirmed as the new Chelsea chairman amid a series of new appointments to the club's board.

A consortium led by American investor Boehly completed the takeover of the Blues last month.

He takes up the role of chairman after it was announced Bruce Buck will step down after 19 years.

Chelsea also confirmed the departure of director Marina Granovskaia, with Boehly taking over the role until a permanent replacement is appointed.

But Granovskaia will "remain available" to the club for the duration of the summer transfer window to help with the transition.

"As custodians of Chelsea FC, we now begin executing our long-term vision and plan for the club, creating an outstanding experience for its passionate, loyal fans and continuing to challenge for top honours in line with Chelsea FC's decorated history," said Boehly.

"Working together, side-by-side, we are firmly committed to winning, both on and off the pitch. For us, that effort has begun."

Other confirmed board members are:

Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano - co-controlling owners of Chelsea FC, and co-founders and managing partners of private equity firm Clearlake Capital

Mark Walter - co-owner of Chelsea FC, co-founder and CEO of Guggenheim Partners, owner of Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Sparks

Hansjorg Wyss - co-owner of Chelsea FC, founder of charity the Wyss Foundation

Jonathan Goldstein - co-owner of Chelsea FC, co-founder and CEO of investment firm Cain International

Barbara Charone - director and co-founder of a music PR firm

Lord Daniel Finkelstein OBE - columnist and former executive editor of The Times

James Pade - partner and managing director of Clearlake Capital