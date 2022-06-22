Chelsea: Todd Boehly confirmed as new chairman amid new appointments to board
Todd Boehly has been confirmed as the new Chelsea chairman amid a series of new appointments to the club's board.
A consortium led by American investor Boehly completed the takeover of the Blues last month.
He takes up the role of chairman after it was announced Bruce Buck will step down after 19 years.
Chelsea also confirmed the departure of director Marina Granovskaia, with Boehly taking over the role until a permanent replacement is appointed.
But Granovskaia will "remain available" to the club for the duration of the summer transfer window to help with the transition.
"As custodians of Chelsea FC, we now begin executing our long-term vision and plan for the club, creating an outstanding experience for its passionate, loyal fans and continuing to challenge for top honours in line with Chelsea FC's decorated history," said Boehly.
"Working together, side-by-side, we are firmly committed to winning, both on and off the pitch. For us, that effort has begun."
Other confirmed board members are:
- Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano - co-controlling owners of Chelsea FC, and co-founders and managing partners of private equity firm Clearlake Capital
- Mark Walter - co-owner of Chelsea FC, co-founder and CEO of Guggenheim Partners, owner of Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Sparks
- Hansjorg Wyss - co-owner of Chelsea FC, founder of charity the Wyss Foundation
- Jonathan Goldstein - co-owner of Chelsea FC, co-founder and CEO of investment firm Cain International
- Barbara Charone - director and co-founder of a music PR firm
- Lord Daniel Finkelstein OBE - columnist and former executive editor of The Times
- James Pade - partner and managing director of Clearlake Capital
