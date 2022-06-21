Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Scottish FA, Aberdeen, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee Utd
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Argentinian left-back Alexandro Bernabei bid an emotional farewell to his Atletico Lanus team-mates as he prepares to complete a move to Celtic, who have agreed a £3.75m fee for the 21-year-old. (Daily Record)
Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has rejected Rangers' request for an investigation into the Ibrox club's sponsorship dispute with the SPFL. (Daily Record)
Aberdeen have had a six-figure bid accepted for Odds BK striker Tobias Lauritsen, but could still miss out as Eredivisie outfit Sparta Rotterdam lead the race to sign the 24-year-old Norwegian. (Scotsman)
Rangers have had an offer rejected for PAOK forward Antonio Colak, according to Greek sports journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos. (Sun)
Defender Alex Cochrane is close to returning to Hearts on a permanent deal after last season's loan stint from Brighton, with the Tynecastle club prepared to pay a six-figure transfer fee once personal terms are agreed. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Aberdeen are keen to strike a permanent deal in the coming months for Liam Scales after the Irish defender joined on a season-long loan from Celtic. (Scotsman)
Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, 24, won't extend his Rangers contract, which has a year left to run, and is set to leave this summer in search of first-team football. (Glasgow Times)
Following his loan spell at Rangers, out-of-favour Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is a signing target for his former Turin manager Andrea Pirlo, who is now in charge of Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk. (Scottish Daily Express)
New Dundee United head coach Jack Ross wants to bring Republic of Ireland midfielder Jamie McGrath back to the Scottish Premiership from Wigan Athletic, where he has struggled for game-time following his January move from St Mirren. (Courier)