Harry Kane has begun his third season sponsoring Leyton Orient

England captain Harry Kane will sponsor League Two club Leyton Orient's shirts for a third season.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker - who played his first professional game for the O's while on loan in 2011 - has donated the front-of-shirt space to mental health support line Shout.

Veterans charity Tommy Club and a thank-you message to the NHS have been among other causes supported by Kane.

Orient will also give 10% of proceeds from shirt sales to the charity.

"I am thrilled to be sponsoring Leyton Orient's kits for a third season," Kane, who is England's second-highest goalscorer, told the Leyton Orient website. external-link

"I was born only a couple of miles from Orient's stadium and am really happy to give back to the club that gave me my first professional start.

"I am pleased to welcome Shout to this partnership. Covid has presented many challenges, and these have affected the mental health and wellbeing of many people.

"Shout provide a vital helpline and resources to the public, helping to positively improve mental health and wellbeing.

"The special charities I have chosen for the front of shirts all mean a lot to me, and I hope this platform will help them receive the exposure and support they need."