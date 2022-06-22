Last updated on .From the section Irish

Bradley scored in Coleraine's 2018 Irish Cup final victory over Cliftonville

Eoin Bradley will leave Coleraine at the end of June after the Bannsiders opted not to extend his contract.

The striker, 38, made 222 appearances for the club across two spells and scored 55 goals.

He initially joined in 2013 but played just one season before leaving for Glenavon, where he won an Irish Cup.

In January 2017 Bradley returned to the Showgrounds where he would win another Irish Cup and the 2020 League Cup.

The former Derry GAA star scored a memorable goal to seal the Bannsiders' memorable Irish Cup triumph over Cliftonville in 2018.

"'Skinner' has absolutely been a great servant to Coleraine FC," manager Oran Kearney told the club website.

"I've openly admitted to him and others that it was my mistake to let him go back in 2014, but across his two spells, he has been outstanding.

"It was a really tough decision and the biggest compliment I can give to him is that there wouldn't be so much mulling over another player at his age to push and go again.

"The term club legend is used very easily but when you factor in the success we have had in recent years, you can't deny that Skinner has been a big part of that.

"He has had many big moments in a Coleraine shirt and will be fondly remembered for 'that' goal in the Irish Cup final.

"A huge personality both on and off the pitch, Skinner will always be welcome to the Coleraine Showgrounds."