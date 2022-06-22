Close menu

Raphinha: Arsenal make bid for Leeds playmaker but offer expected to be rejected

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Leeds Unitedcomments116

Raphinha scores from the penalty spot against Brentford
Raphinha joined Leeds from Rennes in 2020 for £17m plus add-ons

Arsenal have made a bid for Leeds United playmaker Raphinha.

It is understood to be the first formal offer Leeds have received for the Brazil forward, who scored 11 Premier League goals last season.

However, sources say the offer falls far below their valuation and is certain to be rejected.

The 25-year-old, who joined Leeds from Rennes in 2020, has attracted interest from a number of clubs in the Premier League and abroad.

It is felt he would prefer to join Barcelona if the prospect materialised, but it is not known whether the Spanish giants will have the finances to do a deal.

He has scored 17 goals in 60 Premier League appearances for the West Yorkshire club - who would like to keep the player - including the crucial opener from the penalty spot in their final game of last season when they won at Brentford to preserve their top-flight status.

Meanwhile, it is understood Leeds are still to receive an official approach from Manchester City for England midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips' Elland Road future has been the subject of intense debate since the end of the season.

And while Leeds would like Phillips to sign a new contract to remain with his boyhood club, they are prepared for City to declare their interest and understand it would be tough for the 26-year-old to turn the offer down when it eventually comes.

How to follow Leeds on the BBC bannerLeeds banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

116 comments

  • Comment posted by ABU Hamster, today at 12:09

    He would only leave Leeds for a bigger club.

    • Reply posted by JimmyTheBrain, today at 12:12

      JimmyTheBrain replied:
      That only rules out Man Utd.

  • Comment posted by TomTom, today at 11:58

    £70+ million and he is Arsenals, after all they did pay 72 million for Pepe and Raphinha is a much better player.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 12:05

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      You'll take what you're offered and like it.

  • Comment posted by Cliche121, today at 12:26

    Side before self — every time,” Billy Bremner's legendary words. As a fan since 67, the sale of Philips and Raphinha presents the Club with an opportunity to become a "side". £110M ensures we don't have to rely on two gifted players, but a gifted side, a strong squad capable of missing injuries. As for KP and Raph, this about "self". There is life beyond their sale. Their "self" becomes our "side"

    • Reply posted by Toby B, today at 12:31

      Toby B replied:
      A good point. But on the basis of recent Leeds recruitment flops, do you trust the management to deliver the "side" you" want? Raphina is the glittering exception among some very poor transfer decisions. As one Leeds fan recently said: "We should have signed Senior Firpo!"

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 12:39

    Arsenal always make low bids - and always miss out. Why bother?

  • Comment posted by Pen Factory, today at 12:21

    Arsenal look like they’re doing some serious business this summer definitely strengthening their squad, I like what Arteta is doing

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 12:49

      Alex replied:
      Raphina potentially and Viera on top of Martinelli, Smith Rowe, Odegaard and Saka not to mention Pepe who I assume is leaving

      Isn't that area of the squad less in need of improving than others?

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 12:36

    what we playin next season, 6 wingers?

  • Comment posted by Rich-D, today at 11:57

    Good player who put up more than respectable numbers in a struggling team. He's a double figures goals/assists kind of guy in a better team. £40-£50m is reasonable......but you can guarantee Arsenal went in at £25 or something stupid!

    • Reply posted by MADMAXCRASHSTAPPEN, today at 13:19

      MADMAXCRASHSTAPPEN replied:
      25M and 1 pound

  • Comment posted by campbelljaa, today at 12:15

    These clubs really don't get it... For £40 million, we might as well keep hm at Leeds and let him play for the last two years of his contract and let him go at the end of it... It's absolutely not worth is for us to let him go for that little!

    • Reply posted by mac, today at 12:20

      mac replied:
      Got to be min 60m deal

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 12:36

    A couple of points…
    We don’t know how much the bid was from Arsenal, and how many clubs actually stump up the asking price straight away?
    Raphina is a talented player, but I’d prefer to see Arsenal focus on a goalscorer as that is the biggest need.

  • Comment posted by Tranquilo, today at 11:55

    Cant believe there's not more interest in him

    • Reply posted by sunningdale5, today at 12:04

      sunningdale5 replied:
      I agree - he is pure quality and super cool from the penalty spot.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 12:41

    4-6-0 formation incoming

  • Comment posted by silver333, today at 11:59

    I just hope he stays in the EPL, some of his play last season was a joy to watch.

  • Comment posted by Christian Uzor, today at 12:12

    I may be proved wrong, I doubt if Arsenal will bid for him when the club is yet to sell off Pepe.
    Odegaard is left footed, likewise Viera who can all deputize for Saka at right flank, also Arsenal recently added Marquinhos another left footed right winger.

    I hope am wrong but logically the rumor makes no sense.

    • Reply posted by TheBigPL, today at 12:25

      TheBigPL replied:
      This article is entirely about Arsenal having made a bid. Consider yourself proved wrong!

  • Comment posted by Listener, today at 12:25

    Phillips and Raphinha have 2 years left on their contracts. Keeping them could be the difference between being in the Premier League or not being in the Premier League.

    Premier League is worth £120m a year to Leeds United.

    Better for Leeds to keep these players even if it means they go for a free in two years time. The £240m earned by then is more than worth it.

    £50-60m nowhere near enough.

    • Reply posted by Cliche121, today at 12:31

      Cliche121 replied:
      Probably one of the best comments every to grace the BBC. Congratulations, great words, inspired wisdom.

  • Comment posted by FootballKing, today at 13:06

    It’s like going on a bus that goes no where,
    Don’t do it!!!

  • Comment posted by I_Fear_4_England, today at 13:03

    What are Arsenal doing? They need a left back and a midfielder that can cover for the consistently injured Tierney and Partey, but instead targeting yet another attacking player. A striker wouldn’t go amiss either as Nketia is a back up at best. Or Arteta is trying to copy Pep “no need for a striker” Guardiola” until he realises in 2 years time he actually does.

  • Comment posted by sunningdale5, today at 11:59

    This would be a fantastic signing. There will be a lot of rotation in the young team this year and Rafinha certainly brings that bit of grit to the team. Sometimes his temper spills over but certainly shows his will to win. Hopefully they will find a taker for Pepe now. COYG

    • Reply posted by sunningdale5, today at 12:02

      sunningdale5 replied:
      Raphinha I show say.

  • Comment posted by DJ25, today at 11:57

    Would be another great bit of business if we land him...just need to get rid of Pepe.

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 13:27

    Welcome to Tottenham.

  • Comment posted by distancingfordummies, today at 13:22

    Leeds must be favourites to go down already. If Phillips and Raphina go, and they rely on their US of A soccer coach getting Austrian League players he knows, they are sunk already.
    I think their boss will get a load of unknowns to play his own brand of football, change the ethos and ultimately be found out by October.
    Leeds are in big trouble

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport