Close menu

Championship fixtures: Your club-by-club guide to the 2022-23 season

Last updated on .From the section Championship

The Championship fixtures for 2022-23 have been released.

Follow the links below for your team's fixtures in full.

Birmingham City

Blackburn Rovers

Blackpool

Bristol City

Burnley

Cardiff City

Coventry City

Huddersfield Town

Hull City

Luton Town

Middlesbrough

Millwall

Norwich City

Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers

Reading

Rotherham United

Sheffield United

Stoke City

Sunderland

Swansea City

Watford

West Bromwich Albion

Wigan Athletic

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport