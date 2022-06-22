Albert Adomah: Winger signs two-year QPR contract
Winger Albert Adomah has signed a new two-year contract extension with Queen's Park Rangers.
Adomah, 34, joined the Championship club in the summer of 2020 from Nottingham Forest.
The former Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Aston Villa right-winger has made 72 appearances for QPR since then, scoring four goals.
"He's a big QPR fan and he brings real personality into the group," said manager Michael Beale.
"He had a really positive season last year so we are delighted."
Adomah also won 19 caps for Ghana, the last of which came in 2018.