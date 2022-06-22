Close menu

League One fixtures: Your club-by-club guide to the 2022-23 season

Last updated on .From the section League One

The League One fixtures for 2022-23 have been released.

Follow the links below for your team's fixtures in full.

Accrington Stanley

Barnsley

Bolton Wanderers

Bristol Rovers

Burton Albion

Cambridge United

Charlton Athletic

Cheltenham Town

Derby County

Exeter City

Fleetwood Town

Forest Green Rovers

Ipswich Town

Lincoln City

Milton Keynes Dons

Morecambe

Oxford United

Peterborough United

Plymouth Argyle

Portsmouth

Port Vale

Sheffield Wednesday

Shrewsbury Town

Wycombe Wanderers

