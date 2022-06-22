Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Hector Kyprianou scored his only goal for Orient in an FA Cup defeat by Newport County in November 2020

Peterborough United have signed midfielder Hector Kyprianou from Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old has agreed a three-year deal with Posh, who were relegated from the Championship last season.

Kyprianou made 46 appearances for Orient in 2021-22 as they finished 13th in the League Two table.

"He is a very good physical presence, a ball-winning midfielder and very good on recoveries," manager Grant McCann told the Peterborough website.

"He can play as a 6 or as an 8 and he can also play in a back three if we needed, his versatility is a real plus for us."

Kyprianou joined Orient's academy at the age of 14 and made his English Football League debut in a 1-1 draw with Oldham in December 2019.

He has three caps for Cyprus Under-21s and is the second midfielder to join Peterborough this summer following Gillingham's Ben Thompson.

"Hector getting a move to a top side like Peterborough is another shining endorsement of our academy.

"Peterborough has a track record of buying talented players and helping them grow their game, so it's a great move for Hector," said Orient director of football Martin Ling.

"We now need to reinvest the transfer fee in improving our midfield, which we will do over the course of this transfer window."

