Robbie Cundy: Barnsley sign Bristol City defender on two-year deal
Barnsley have signed Bristol City defender Robbie Cundy on a two-year deal.
The 25-year-old held discussions with the Championship side over a new contract but has opted to join the League One outfit.
Cundy made 14 appearances for Nigel Pearson's side last season.
"It's been in the pipeline for a few weeks now. I'm happy to get it over the line and I can't wait to get started," he told the club website.
