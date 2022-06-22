Last updated on .From the section Luton

Watch: Macey's penalty and rebound saves for Hibs against St Johnstone

Luton Town have signed goalkeeper Matt Macey from Scottish club Hibernian for an undisclosed fee.

It will be the 27-year-old's second spell at Kenilworth Road, having played 13 games on loan from Arsenal in 2017.

Macey played in the Scottish Cup final for Hibs in May 2021, when they were beaten 1-0 by St Johnstone and last season made 44 appearances.

"When I heard there was some interest I was desperate to come back," the 6ft 7ins keeper told the Luton website.

"I'm coming back with over 100 games under my belt, big experiences in big games and atmospheres in Scotland, and I feel like I've grown as a person and a player from that."

His arrival follows the signings of midfielder Alfie Doughty and striker Cauley Woodrow as Luton look to continue moving forwards following last season's run to the Championship play-offs.

"We know Matt, so we're delighted to get him in. He was excellent for us in our League Two campaign before he was recalled," said manager Nathan Jones.

"We really wanted to strengthen the goalkeeping department and this year we didn't want to be in same position as we've been in previous years, having to take emergency loans."

Details of Macey's contract have not been disclosed, but a Hibernian statement external-link said they would receive further add-on payments and a sell-on clause is also part of the deal.

