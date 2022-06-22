Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Tyreece John-Jules has also had loan spells at Lincoln City and Doncaster during his career

Ipswich Town have signed striker Tyreece John-Jules from Premier League club Arsenal on a season-long loan.

He is Town's fourth summer signing following the arrival of Freddie Ladapo, Dom Ball and Greg Leigh.

John-Jules, 21, has yet to appear for the Arsenal first team but has played for the Gunners in the EFL Trophy.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at Championship club Blackpool, making 12 appearances, and then had a short spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

"He's a really talented and versatile forward who can play in a number of different positions. He has a really high technical level and can play off of both feet," said Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna.

"If he can get a consistent run of form, then he is an extremely talented player with very high potential. We're very excited to have him on board."

