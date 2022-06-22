Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Richard Smallwood spent two seasons as Hull City captain before being released at the end of last season

Bradford City have signed Hull City midfielder Richard Smallwood on a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old made 69 league appearances in two seasons with the Tigers but was not offered a new deal at the end of last season.

Smallwood has also had spells with Middlesbrough, Rotherham and Blackburn.

Boss Mark Hughes told the club website: external-link "We are getting a fantastic professional and a real leader who has seen and achieved a lot in the game."

