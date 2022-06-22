Richard Smallwood: Bradford City sign Hull City midfielder
Bradford City have signed Hull City midfielder Richard Smallwood on a two-year contract.
The 31-year-old made 69 league appearances in two seasons with the Tigers but was not offered a new deal at the end of last season.
Smallwood has also had spells with Middlesbrough, Rotherham and Blackburn.
Boss Mark Hughes told the club website: "We are getting a fantastic professional and a real leader who has seen and achieved a lot in the game."
