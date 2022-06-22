Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Gibbons scored twice last season as Port Vale won promotion to League One

Bristol Rovers have signed defender James Gibbons from Port Vale on a deal until 2024.

Gibbons, 24, progressed through the Valiants' academy having joined the club aged 11.

The right-back made his first-team debut in 2017 and went on to play 111 times for Port Vale.

Gibbons turned down the offer of a new deal to join Bristol Rovers, who were promoted along with Port Vale to League One next season.

"Although they offered me a new deal, I was looking for a fresh challenge," Gibbons said.

"I played at The Mem last season - in Vale's 2-1 win against nine men - and, as well as the driving rain, I remember what a great atmosphere there was."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.