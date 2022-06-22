Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Marlon Pack was a regular in midfield for Cardiff during his three seasons with the club

Portsmouth have re-signed midfielder Marlon Pack on a two-year deal following his exit from Cardiff City at the end of the season.

Pack, 31, began his career with hometown club Pompey and made two first-team appearances before leaving in 2010 for Cheltenham.

He made over 280 appearances for Bristol City and joined the Bluebirds in 2019, playing more than 100 times.

"Marlon ticks so many boxes for us," said Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley.

"He's a ball handler and has a fantastic range of passing, while he's very good in the defensive transition.

"His positional play is excellent and there's so much to his game, but we're also excited by the leadership he'll provide off the pitch."

