Centre-back Bradbury (right) spent two seasons with National League side Halifax

Cheltenham Town have signed defender Tom Bradbury following his departure from Halifax Town this month.

Bradbury, 24, joined Halifax from Yeovil Town in 2020 and helped the team reach the National League play-offs last season.

The centre-back made 68 appearances for the club and scored six goals.

"Tom is a left-sided central defender who can also play in the middle of a back three or four," said club director of football Micky Moore.

"He is a footballing centre-back with good experience and a couple of hundred first team appearances to his name."

