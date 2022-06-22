Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Joe Jacobson in action in last season's Wembley play-off final against Sunderland

Wycombe Wanderers captain Joe Jacobson has signed a new contract for the 2022-23 season.

The 35-year-old has played more than 350 games for the club and will now spend a ninth campaign at Adams Park.

Jacobson made 49 appearances, scoring four goals, last season as Wycombe reached the play-off final before losing to Sunderland at Wembley.

Midfielders Dominic Gape and Lewis Wing have also agreed new deals to stay with the Chairboys.

Wycombe have yet to sign any new players for next season, but have lost Anthony Stewart and David Stockdale to Aberdeen and Sheffield Wednesday respectively, and striker Adebayo Akinfenwa has retired.

Exact details of the deals agreed with Jacobson, Gape and Wing have not been disclosed.

