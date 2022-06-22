Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Michael Ihiekwe (right) scored one of the goals as Rotherham beat Sutton United to win the EFL Trophy last season

Sheffield Wednesday have signed striker Michael Smith and defender Michael Ihiekwe from Rotherham United.

Smith, 30, scored 25 goals in 54 games last season and Ihiekwe, 29, made 52 appearances as the Millers won promotion to the Championship.

But the pair have instead decided to remain in League One after agreeing undisclosed-length deals with the Owls.

Smith scored one of the goals when Rotherham won 2-0 at Hillsborough in February.

The pair, who had been offered new deals by the Millers, will be reunited with former team-mate Will Vaulks, who joined Wednesday from Cardiff on Tuesday.

The Owls have also signed AFC Wimbledon defender Ben Heneghan and Wycombe goalkeeper David Stockdale.

