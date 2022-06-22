Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Swansea City beat Cardiff City twice last season to record a first league double in the 110-year history of the south Wales derby

Cardiff City will host relegated Norwich City in their opening game of the 2022-23 Championship season which starts on Saturday, 30 July.

Swansea City start their fifth successive Championship season at promoted Rotherham United.

The first of the south Wales derbies will be in Swansea on 22 October with the return game on 1 April.

Newport County's League Two campaign opens at Sutton before they host Mike Flynn's Walsall a week later.

It will be the first time ex-County boss Flynn returns to Rodney Parade since he left last season after more than four years in charge of his hometown club.

The season will start a week earlier than usual and the Championship will pause for four weeks from 12 November to 10 December for the World Cup group stages.

Leagues One and Two will proceed as normal during the World Cup.

The regular season for all three divisions will end on the weekend of Saturday, 6 May and the play-off finals will be played on 27-29 May.

Swansea will host Blackburn Rovers in their first home game on 6 August.

Russell Martin's side will travel to Reading on 26 December before home games against two of the Premier League's relegated sides, Watford (29 December) and Burnley (1 January).

The Swans end their 46-game campaign at home to West Bromwich Albion.

Cardiff are at home to Queens Park Rangers on Boxing Day, before trips to Coventry (29 December) and Blackburn (1 January) over the Christmas and New Year period.

The Bluebirds end the regular season at Burnley, who are now managed by former Belgium and Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany.

Newport travel to AFC Wimbledon on Boxing Day followed by home games with Leyton Orient (29 December) and Crawley Town (1 January).

Their return visit to Flynn's Walsall is scheduled for 18 February, with their regular season ending at home to Crewe Alexandra.