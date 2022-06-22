Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Ryan Edmondson won promotion to League One with Port Vale last season, although he was an unused sub as they beat Mansfield in the play-off final

Carlisle United have signed Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson on a free transfer on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old played twice for the Whites and had loan spells at Aberdeen, Northampton, Fleetwood and Port Vale.

"He's a player I know, he was involved in my England Under-19s, so I've watched a lot of him," boss Paul Simpson told the club website. external-link

"I wanted a big target man, he's a bit of a throwback, but I wanted an old-school number nine."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.