Ryan Edmondson: Carlisle United sign Leeds United striker
Last updated on .From the section Carlisle
Carlisle United have signed Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson on a free transfer on a two-year deal.
The 21-year-old played twice for the Whites and had loan spells at Aberdeen, Northampton, Fleetwood and Port Vale.
"He's a player I know, he was involved in my England Under-19s, so I've watched a lot of him," boss Paul Simpson told the club website.
"I wanted a big target man, he's a bit of a throwback, but I wanted an old-school number nine."
