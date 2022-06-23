Last updated on .From the section European Football

Nkunku joined RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain in summer 2019

RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku has signed a two-year contract extension which will run until 2026 with the German club.

The 24-year-old had been linked with a number of clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United external-link , but has opted to commit to the Bundesliga side.

Nkunku was voted the 2021-22 Bundesliga player of the season and helped Leipzig win the German Cup in May.

"I am pleased to continue wearing the RB Leipzig shirt," he said.

"After our great achievement in winning the DFB-Pokal (German Cup), it remained clear that my story here isn't over yet - we want more.

"I was really impressed with the club's efforts to keep me."

Nkunku scored 20 goals and registered 14 assists in 34 league games as he helped RB Leipzig finish fourth in the German top-flight last season.

He added: "RB Leipzig have made a name for themselves on the international stage in recent years and have shown time and again that we can compete for titles.

"We want to build on that going forward and go one step further."