EFL Trophy holders Rotherham were promoted to the Championship at the end of last season and are no longer eligible to compete

Finalists Sutton United face Chelsea Under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy after 16 Premier League development squads were drawn in the competition.

Grimsby Town, who return to the English Football League next season, have Premier League champions Manchester City's under-21s in their group.

Stockport County, also promoted to League Two, face Wolves U21s.

Liverpool's U21s are in the same group as Accrington Stanley, Rochdale and Salford City, while Barrow, Carlisle United and Fleetwood Town will face Manchester United's U21s.

The 48 English Football League clubs from League One and League Two were previously divided into northern and southern divisions.

The competition, which is regionalised until the quarter-finals, begins on 31 August. The top two teams from each group qualify for the knock-out stage.

Northern groups

Group A: Harrogate Town, Hartlepool United, Morecambe, Everton U21s

Group B: Bolton Wanderers, Crewe Alexandra, Tranmere Rovers, Leeds United U21s

Group C: Port Vale, Shrewsbury Town, Stockport County, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21s

Group D: Accrington Stanley, Rochdale, Salford City, Liverpool U21s

Group E: Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers, Lincoln City, Newcastle United U21s

Group F: Derby County, Grimsby Town, Mansfield Town, Manchester City U21s

Group G: Barrow, Carlisle United, Fleetwood Town, Manchester United U21s

Group H: Bradford City, Burton Albion, Sheffield Wednesday, Leicester City U21s

Southern groups

Group A: Charlton Athletic, Colchester United, Gillingham, Brighton & Hove Albion U21s

Group B: AFC Wimbledon, Crawley Town, Portsmouth, Aston Villa U21s

Group C: Cheltenham Town, MK Dons, Walsall, West Ham United U21s

Group D: Peterborough United, Stevenage, Wycombe Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur U21s

Group E: Bristol Rovers, Plymouth Argyle, Swindon Town, Crystal Palace U21s

Group F: Exeter City, Forest Green Rovers, Newport County, Southampton U21s

Group G: Oxford United, Leyton Orient, Sutton United, Chelsea U21s

Group H: Cambridge United, Ipswich Town, Northampton Town, Arsenal U21s