Right-winger Shade was a regular at Walsall last season during his loan spell

Swindon Town have signed former Leicester City winger Tyrese Shade on a two-year deal.

Shade, 22, joined Leicester's academy in 2017 but did not make a first-team appearance for the club before confirming his departure in May.

He spent last season on loan at Walsall and played 39 times in League Two, scoring twice.

"It's a great feeling to sign for Swindon Town," Shade told the club website external-link .

"There's a really good feel around this club and I can't wait to get started.

"Having played against the club last season, I was really impressed by their fast attacking football and I really want to be a part of that."

