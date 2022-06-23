Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Caleb Watts spent time on loan with League Two side Crawley Town last season

Morecambe have signed midfielder Caleb Watts on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Southampton.

The 20-year-old made his senior debut for Saints against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup in January 2021 and also featured in three Premier League games.

An Australia international, Watts played at the Olympics last year, playing all three group games.

"I heard about the interest and spoke to the gaffer; I really liked what he had to say," he told the club website. external-link

