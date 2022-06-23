Last updated on .From the section Hamilton

Stuart Taylor had been in charge of Hamilton since August 2021

Hamilton Accies have announced the departure of head coach Stuart Taylor after less than a year in charge.

Taylor replaced Brian Rice in August last year but was unable to lead them into the Scottish Championship play-off spots, finishing in sixth.

The Lanarkshire side also suffered an early Scottish Cup exit to Auchinleck Talbot in November.

However, a run of just one defeat in 10 games helped them avoid a second successive relegation.

In a statement the club said: "Hamilton Academical FC can today confirm we have mutually agreed to part company with head coach Stuart Taylor.

"We thank Stuart and he leaves with our best wishes for the future."