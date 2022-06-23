Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Newcastle United have signed England goalkeeper Nick Pope from relegated Burnley for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old moves to St James' Park on a four-year contract after spending six seasons at Turf Moor.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe called Pope "an exceptional Premier League and international-level goalkeeper".

"I'm very pleased to be adding strong competition to a very important position," Howe added.

