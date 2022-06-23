Nick Pope: Newcastle United sign England goalkeeper from Burnley for an undisclosed fee
Last updated on .From the section Newcastle
Newcastle United have signed England goalkeeper Nick Pope from relegated Burnley for an undisclosed fee.
The 30-year-old moves to St James' Park on a four-year contract after spending six seasons at Turf Moor.
Magpies boss Eddie Howe called Pope "an exceptional Premier League and international-level goalkeeper".
"I'm very pleased to be adding strong competition to a very important position," Howe added.
More to follow.