Joe Wollacott: Charlton Athletic sign Ghana goalkeeper
Charlton Athletic have signed Ghana goalkeeper Joe Wollacott on a three-year deal.
The 25-year-old joins as a free agent after his contract expired at Swindon where he made 39 appearances last season and helped them to the League Two play-offs.
Wollacott is Charlton's third signing of the week after centre-half Eoghan O'Connell and full-back Mandela Egbo.
"You always have the ambition to play for such a high-profile club," he said.
His arrival followed the departure of first-team coach Jason Euell earlier on Thursday.
